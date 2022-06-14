Ambassador Hirut Hold Talks with European Parliament Chair of Human Rights Subcommittee

June 14, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the Benelux countries and the EU institutions, Hirut Zemene conferred with Chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights and Member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) at the European Parliament, Maria Arena.



On the occasion, Hirut briefed Maria Arena on the current situation in Ethiopia including the humanitarian access to those conflict-affected regions and those affected by the recurrent drought in Ethiopia.

She also explained the ongoing investigation to ensure accountability, and the legal process to bring perpetrators of human rights violations to justice, and preparation to commence the national dialogue, among others.

Maria Arena, on her part, expressed the importance of having such opportunities for exchange of views.

The two sides further agreed to keep on exchanging views on domestic and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.