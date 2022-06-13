Ethiopia, Nigeria to Establish Technical Committee that Oversees Implementation of MoUs

Addis Ababa June13 /2022/ENA/ Ethiopia and Nigeria will establish a technical committee to oversee the effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) set to be signed between the countries tomorrow.

Third Ministerial Commission Meeting of Ethiopia and Nigeria is underway in Addis Ababa.

African Affairs Director-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Fissaha Shawel and African Bilateral Affairs Director at Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Umar Salisu jointly chaired the Third Ministerial Commission Meeting today.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs African Affairs Director-General, Ambassador Fissaha Shawel on the occasion said the meeting is aimed at advancing mutual interests and expanding Ethio-Nigeria partnerships and will be calumniated by state ministers of the countries and sign MoUs on defense, health, trade, investment, industry, tourism, mass media, and culture and sport.

“We are convening the third one and it is very critical for us because we have five or six MoUs that will be signed,” he said adding that it is a manifestation of our wishes, our will to go together. Fisseha stated.

According to him, a technical committee drawn from pertinent experts in the countries will be established to monitor and oversee the effective implementation of Memorandums of Understandings and agreement signed between the two countries.

Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs African Bilateral Affairs Director, Ambassador Umar Salisu said the signing of the MoUs will further expand cooperation, enhance mutual understanding, clarify collective interest and open robust engagement.

“The joint efforts of our two countries will lead to the establishment of a viable economic development and sustainable peace and stability within the frontiers of our countries and by extension the African continent,” he stressed.

Ambassador of Nigeria to Ethiopia, Victor Adekunle Adeleke said meeting would further tighten the longstanding relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

The establishment of technical committee to monitor the implementation of the agreements is crucial to oversee effective implementation of the MoUs on the two sides, the ambassador told ENA.

This meeting drew a number of Ethiopians and Nigerians representing various key sectors in the two countries.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s recent visit to Nigeria and his discussion with President Mohamed Buhari reflected the desire of both countries to take concrete steps to expand bilateral relations in key areas including the economy, trade, science and technology, solid minerals, among others.

Ethiopia and Nigeria conducted their first and second joint Ministerial Commission meetings in Addis Ababa, and Abuja in 2006 and 2017 respectively.