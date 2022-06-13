Ethiopia, Italy Agree To Bolster Bilateral Relation For Mutual Interest

Addis Ababa June 13/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia and Italy have agreed to enhance their bilateral relation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.



Foreign Minister of Italy, Luigi Di Maio is in Addis Ababa for a two-day official visit to Ethiopia.

The Foreign Minister of Italy today held discussion with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen on way of strengthening bilateral ties.

During the joint press conference, Demeke said “we had productive discussion and exchanged views on different issues including regional, bilateral and global issues.”

“We have agreed on how to enhance and elevate our bilateral relationship for our mutual interest,” the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs added.

Noting the long-standing relationship between the two countries he stressed the need for the two countries to enhance their relation in economic, trade, investment, among other areas.

Demeke expressed his gratitude to the minister and the government of Italy for the unreserved support of Ethiopia during these difficult times.

Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio said on his part recalling the historic and deep bilateral relations between the two countries, Italy stands ready to support Ethiopia on the path towards peace and ensure reconciliation.

“During our meeting we were all aware that in the last months the federal government undertook crucial steps forward such as the humanitarian truce, the end of state of emergency and wider humanitarian access. There is now a window of opportunity which deserves food support from the international community, Italy remains at the forefront of this effort,” he stated.

“Our prime goal is clear and simple; it is peace and stability which are instrumental for Ethiopia to start playing again a pivotal role in the world and over Africa,” the Italian FM underlined.

Furthermore, he elaborated that Ethiopia is traditionally a priority country and one of the largest beneficiaries of Italian cooperation.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to discuss national and regional issues of mutual interest today.