Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea Ink MoU to Collaborate on Mining, Petroleum Sector

Addis Ababa June 13/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the mining and petroleum sector.

Minister of Mines of Ethiopia, Takele Uma and Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, GABRIEL MBAGA OBIANG LIMA have signed the MoU.

The agreement includes exchanges of information in the mining, natural gas and petroleum sector.

Expected Services by Ethiopian Airlines to various companies in the Equatorial Guinea are also included in the agreement, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.