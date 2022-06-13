Ethiopia, Nigeria Joint Ministerial Commission meeting kicked off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa June 13/2022 /ENA/ The third Ethiopia and Nigeria Joint Ministerial Commission meeting has kicked off in Addis Ababa today.

The discussion focused on various areas of bilateral relationship and exchanging perspectives on a range of international issues of mutual interest.

In the two-day meeting the two countries are expected to sign MoUs in the military, health, trade, industry, culture and sports sectors.

Director General of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Ambassador Fissaha Shawel said the joint Ministerial Commission meeting aimed at advancing mutual interests and expanding Ethio-Nigeria partnerships in the continent.

Ambassador of Nigeria to Ethiopia, the AU and UNECA, Victor Adekunle Adeleke, on his part, expressed hope that the joint Ministerial Commission meeting would further tighten the longstanding relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia.