PM Abiy Confers with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio

Addis Ababa June 13/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to discuss national and regional issues of mutual interest.

The two sides discussed national and regional issues of mutual interest, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is in Ethiopia for a two day official working visit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen accorded the Italian Foreign Minister a warm welcome upon his arrival at Bole International Airport.