Ambassador Commends Ethiopian Community in Kuwait for Continued Support

Addis Ababa June 13/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Ambassador in Kuwait, Hassen Taju had a meeting with representatives of the Ethiopian Community in Kuwait.

Encouraging Ethiopians in Kuwait to continue supporting their country and working closely with the Embassy to protect their rights were the focus of the discussion.

Ambassador Hassen thanked the Ethiopian community in Kuwait for extending multifaceted support for their country, including the GERD flagship project.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ambassador pledged to support the community in every way necessary.

Ambassador Hassen and the Ethiopian community representatives also paid a visit to an Ethiopian citizen who was hospitalized for a long time in Kuwait.