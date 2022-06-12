State of the Art Village Inaugurated in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa June 12/2022 /ENA/ The Federal Housing Corporation of Ethiopia inaugurated state of the art residential village in the capital around Gerji built with an outlay of over 3 billion Birr.

The village was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of high ranking government officials and invited guests.

It was learned that the construction of the village has been completed within 18 months by applying aluminum formwork technology and it is said to be the first in its kind and unique residential village in Ethiopia.

The construction of the village differs from conventional buildings in that it applies the most cost-effective and efficient way of construction approach.

The village, that comprises of 16 blocks with 510 modern apartments, was built on 3 hectares of land.

It accommodates various facilities including parking with a capacity of 800 vehicles equipped with modern security system.