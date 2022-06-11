Addis Ababa to Host Africa’s First International Book Fair

Addis Ababa June 11/2022/ENA/ The international book fair companies, Big Bad Wolf Books and Sharjah International Book Fair, will hold a book fair and sales event in the Ethiopian Capital Addis Ababa during the last months of the present year, the US-based Tsehay Publishers announced.



Tsehay Publishers CEO Elias Wondimu told ENA that the celebrated companies are preparing to organize the book fair in Addis Ababa for the first time in Africa.

Tsehay Publishers has been contributing its part to improve the publishing industry in Ethiopia by publishing various books that depict the historical, political, economic and cultural issues of the country and bringing international knowledge, the CEO said.

As part of its mission, the company has recently signed agreement with two celebrated book fairs in the world with a view to enabling Ethiopians access various books at reasonable price.

Accordingly, Big Bad Wolf and Sharjah have been making preparations to organize a book fair and sales event in Addis Ababa.

Over 1 million books are expected to be sold in two days with a discount of between 55 and 95 percent, Elias stated.

Founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, Andrew Yap and Sharjah Books Fair Head Mohammad Nur have conducted a visit in Ethiopia organized by Tsehay Publishers to see the opportunities in publishing industry in the country.

During the visit, officials of the companies held talks with government authorities, including President Sahle Work Zewde, it was learned.

The heads of Big Bad Wolf and Sharjah were able to observe the fact that there are many readers despite lack of access to books in Ethiopia.

Tsehay Publishers CEO Elias stated that the companies have planned to supply 5 billion books across Africa and the Middle East over the next five years, noting that one million books were sold in UAE few months ago.

In Addition to Ethiopia, the heads of the companies have held visit in Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.