Gov’t Bracing to Counter Internal, Regional Terrorism in Horn: African Affairs Director-General

Addis Ababa June 11/2022/ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia is bracing to fight and stabilize the internal situation and also fight terrorism in the whole region, Fesseha Shawel, African Affairs Director-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ENA.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Consultation Forum of Intelligence and Security Institutions, the director general said terrorism is not a new phenomenon to the Horn region and “we have seen a surge in terrorist organizations and extreme organizations.”

Extreme poverty and the region’s political transition, including the long stateless situation in Somalia, have created favorable environment for extremism and terrorism in this region, he added.

The nation’s proximity to the Middle East and the Arab world has also an impact on extremists trying to flourish in this region.

According to him, homegrown terrorist groups like Shene, TPLF and others as well as regional groups like Al-Shabab and ISIS are among the terrorist groups facing the region.

Moreover, the transition that is happening in the Horn region has created some sort of gap in ideology in outlook and the way we interpret life and communities, Fesseha said.

“As Ethiopia is the biggest and strongest in the region, we need to lead the fight against terrorism and extremism,” the director-general stressed.

Ethiopia has a historical record and responsibility for stabilizing the region and fighting terrorism.

Therefore, in a bid to fight regional terrorism Ethiopia is trying to work with Kenya, Djibouti, and Somalia, he elaborated.

The country is also working to normalize the internal situation by fighting home-grown extremists operating in Ethiopia.

Currently, there are linkages between homegrown terrorist activities with terrorists in neighboring countries, especially Somalia and northern Kenya, the director-general revealed.

It is to be recalled that NISS Director-General Temesgen Tiruneh said Ethiopia will strengthen its role in fighting terrorism and extremism while addressing the National Consultation Forum of Intelligence and Security Institutions.

The government has the responsibility to protect the security of the country, he noted, adding that strengthening regional and international cooperation and partnership in the fight against terrorism is important in that regard.