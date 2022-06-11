Ethiopia, Uganda Organize Workshop to Promote Inter-Africa Tourism

Addis Ababa June 11/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Embassy in Uganda and the Association of Uganda Tour Operators co-organized a Tourism Workshop under the theme “Ethiopia: Land of Origins -Your Next Tour Destination” in an effort to promote inter-Africa tourism.



In delivering opening remarks, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Uganda, Alemtshay Meseret, said the workshop is aimed to introduce Ethiopian tourism destinations to Ugandan tour operators and enhance cooperation in the sector.

Participants of the tourism workshop have tasted the unique and delicious Ethiopian cuisine and coffee, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Representing Ugandan Tourism Board, Yognesh called for promoting inter-Africa tourism and urged Ugandan tour operators to discover Ethiopia and vice versa. She added that it is high time to tap into Africa’s immense tourism potential.

An Ethiopian senior expert in the Ministry of Tourism, Sisay Getachew, explained on his part what makes Ethiopia a preferred tourist destination.

He urged tour operators of Uganda and Ethiopia to build business relationships and promote the region as a single destination.

In delivering closing remarks, Tourism Ethiopia CEO Sileshi Girma reflected on the key transformation being undertaken in the tourism sector in Ethiopia.

The CEO also expressed Ethiopia’s keen interest to create a joint regional tourism capacity with countries in East Africa to compete in the global tourism market.