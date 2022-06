Addis Ababa June 11/2022/ENA/ World Food Program (WFP) disclosed today that its largest convoy of 308 trucks has arrived in Tigray this week.



In the tweet it posted today, WFP stated that “our largest humanitarian convoy to date of 308 trucks arrived into Tigray this week carrying enough food to meet needs of further 800,000 people.”

In the week ahead, the programme will start a new 6-week round of food distributions in Afar and Amhara regions, after completing recent deliveries, it was learned.