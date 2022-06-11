Ethiopian Culture, Investment Being Promoted at Lyon City Consular Festivities

Addis Ababa June 11/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian culture and investment opportunities have been promoted at the Lyon City Consular festivities from 11 to 12 June 2022, according to Ethiopia’s Embassy in France.



The Embassy and the Honorary Consul in Lyon are promoting Ethiopian culture and investment opportunities during the Lyon Consular Festivities.

As Ethiopia and France mark the 125th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Ethiopia is one of countries being promoted during the consular festivities in the presence of Lyon Mayor Grégory Doucet, ambassadors, consul generals, honorary consuls and business leaders in the city, it was learned.

According to the press release of the embassy, the cities of Addis Ababa and Lyon have been twined for over two decades, a testimony of the strong people to people and local government ties.