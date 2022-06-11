Delegation of EU Ambassadors Based in Brussels Briefed on Developments in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa June 11/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, alongwith Justice Minister Gedeon Timotheus has briefed the ambassadors of EU Political and Security Committee based in Brussels on current developments in Ethiopia.



The over 40 persons delegation led by Roland Kobia, EU Ambassador to Ethiopia, attended the briefing given this morning.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister and the justice minister focused on the conflict in the north and its consequences, the government’s peace efforts and measures being taken to address human rights violations in the pretext of the conflict as well as the process of national dialogue.

Demeke said the government’s priority is to provide continuous humanitarian assistance to people in need in Tigray, Amhara, Afar and other regions.

Furthermore, he recalled that the government declared a ceasefire to provide unhindered humanitarian assistance to the people by providing food and non-food aid.

He also explained to the members of the EU that the joint efforts of the government, in collaboration with international humanitarian organizations, have been successful in delivering aid to Tigray region.

The deputy premier further stated that the government is committed to providing immediate assistance for those in need.

According to him, the government has undertaken various decisions that could create conditions in resolving the conflict in the northern part of the country, including lifting of the state of emergency and release of high profile prisons, among other measures.

He appreciated AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, and EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Annette Webber, for their ongoing peace efforts.

The deputy prime minister reiterated that the Ethiopian government has no intention of escalating the conflict and other offenses. However, the TPLF is still preparing for another invasion by recruiting citizens.

The government is in the process of holding an inclusive national dialogue to end the conflict peacefully, Demeke said, adding that the government has been taking concrete steps to take measures on those accountable for human rights abuses.

Minister of Justice Gedeon Timotheus said the government is committed to implement the joint investigation report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

He stated legal investigations have been carried out into crimes committed in Tigray region and that the perpetrators are being held accountable.

Apart from the Tigray region, an in-depth investigation is underway into crimes committed in the Amhara and Afar regions, the minister said, adding that evidence that crimes were committed is currently being investigated and analyzed.

Gedeon called on EU to provide capacity building training and other assistance for investigators.