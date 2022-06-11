Steel Factory Built with 5.8 Billion Birr Inaugurated

Addis Ababa June 11/2022/ENA/ A steel factory built at a cost of 5.8 billion Birr in Dukem town of Oromia State was inaugurated today.



Upon going operational, the steel mill will produce 600 tons of steel per day and has the capacity to melt 450 tons of iron ore per day.

The factory will also create jobs for 700 citizens and is expected to alleviate the problem of foreign exchange shortage, it was learned.

It will also create more capacity for the Ethiopian construction and industrial sector and show the way in which the government is increasing private sector participation.

The inauguration ceremony of the factory was attended by Oromia Regional State Chief Administrator Shimeles Abdissa, Mines Minister Takele Uma, religious leaders, and other senior officials.