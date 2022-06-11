IOM Pledges to Continue Support to Government of Ethiopia

June 11, 2022 (ENA) State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, had a meeting with the Acting Chief of Mission and Head of Special Liaison Office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Addis Ababa, Jian Zhao.

On the occasion, Ambassador Birtukan appreciated the IOM for working closely with the government of Ethiopia in repatriating Ethiopian migrants, providing them with post-arrival assistance to the returnees, and enabling their return home in safety and dignity.

In addition to the ongoing operation in repatriating hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia, the State Minister said the Government of Ethiopia has charted out plans to repatriate more than 12,000 from other Middle Eastern and African countries.

In connection with that Ambassador Birtukan requested the IOM to extend its usual support to the government of Ethiopia in the repatriation process and upon their arrival in Ethiopia.

Reiterating the IOM’s support in providing returnees with food, temporary accommodation, medical assistance, counseling and other services, aside from repatriation, Jian Zhao pledged to continue supporting the efforts of the Ethiopian government.

The two sides concluded their meeting pledging to work closely in the repatriation and rehabilitation of Ethiopian migrants.