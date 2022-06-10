PM Abiy in Djibouti for Official Work Visit

Addis Ababa June 10/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in Djibouti for an official work visit.

Premier proceeded to Djibouti after attending the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected president of Somalia, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu on Thursday, the PM said “I express and reiterate the commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to the people and Government of Somalia at large.”

He stated that the government of Ethiopia is committed to work together with Somalia in a more robust relationship to achieve a better future for the people and to determine mutual destiny together.