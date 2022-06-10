Regional, Int’l Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism Gathering Momentum, Says NISS Director-General

Addis Ababa June 10/2022/ENA/ The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) Director-General, Temesgen Tiruneh, said Ethiopia’s regional and international cooperation and partnership in the fight against terrorism has been gathering momentum.

Addressing the National Consultation Forum of Intelligence and Security Institutions that focuses on fighting terrorism today, the director-general stated that Ethiopia is one of the leading nations in the world in fighting terrorism.

Despite the recurring terroristic attempts on Ethiopia, the security institutions have been foiling all the threats with its strong system and security structure, he pointed out.

Temesgen, who noted that terrorism is a big threat for Ethiopia and the rest of the world, added that the government has the responsibility to protect the security of the country and its people.

According to him, the government has been taking measures based on all legal foundations both at the international and local levels to fight terrorism.

Noting that fighting terrorism is mutual and collaborative work, he stated that “well aware of the benefits of fighting terrorism in a more coordinated manner Ethiopia is raising the regional and international cooperation and partnership to a higher-level.”

The aim of the National Consultation Forum is to create the opportunity for learning from one another and reach common understanding.

Highlighting that the inputs and experiences which will be gained from the forum will create and enhance capacities among the security entities, the director-general stressed that “by fighting terrorism, we will defend our common home, Ethiopia.”