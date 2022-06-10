Gov’t Intensifying Supply of Aid to People Affected by Disasters in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa June 10/2022/ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia has been supplying humanitarian support to people affected by manmade and natural disasters in various parts of the country in collaboration with various partners, according to Government Communication Service.

Government Communication Service State Minister Selamawit Kassa told journalists today about the amount of food and non-food assistance distributed in various parts of the country to help people affected by disasters up until June 3, 2022.

She stated that in addition to the humanitarian assistance the 11 million victims of the war in Amhara Region are receiving, 11,000 metric tons of additional food supplies was sent to more than 775,000 citizens as per the request of the regional government.

In addition, 483 metric tons of food has been supplied to 128,000 displaced people in Northern Wollo and Wag Himera.

Similarly, 1,371 metric tons of food has been supplied to nearly 200,000 people that are internally displaced in Guji Zone of Oromia Region, it was stated.

In the Afar region, 19,500 tons of food were supplied, according to state minister, who added that the food supply has benefited more than 630,000 needy people.

Moreover, 86,700 metric tons of nutritious food was supplied to Tigray Region by land in collaboration with the international donors, Selamawit said.

In the last two months alone, 782,000 liters of fuel were also supplied to the region.

According to her, over 216,000 kilograms of medicines and medical supplies were flown to Tigray Region.

Among the issues raised by her during the media briefing was the stay of Political and Security Committee members of the European Union representing the 27 member countries that are in Addis Ababa.

Among their discussion points with the Ethiopian officials will be the Ethiopian government’s interest in conducting a joint investigation with the European Union regarding the atrocities committed by the TPLF in the Amhara and Afar regions, Selamawit revealed.

Regarding the Green Legacy Initiative, she added that the usual planting of trees will continue in the rainy season.

The new thing in this round is that planting will also take place in various embassy compounds, especially in those with large compounds.