PM’s Message at Inauguration Reaffirms Ethiopia’s Commitment To Enhance Ties with Somalia

Addis Ababa June 10/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s message delivered at the inauguration of the newly elected Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday reaffirms Ethiopia’s commitment to further strengthen its relations with Somalia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu on Thursday, the PM said that the government of Ethiopia is committed to work together with Somalia in a more robust relationship to achieve a better future for the people and to determine mutual destiny together.

“I stand here today to offer you Ethiopia’s support, and as you know, as you start your endeavour to rebuild Somalia, we will be with you, and I’m sure you will succeed!” the Premier affirmed.

In his biweekly media briefing, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dina Mufti said In his message, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Ethiopia is committed to further strengthening its multifaceted relations with Somalia, Dina stated.

The Spokesperson noted that Ethiopia is working to further cement its relations with Somalia and the region.

Speaking on the concern on TPLF’s actions, Dina said the laudable peace initiatives of the federal government could not be met with equal commitment and determination from the TPLF side.

The TPLF is preparing for another round of conflict, he said, adding the international community should exert enough pressure on the TPLF to renounce its anti-peace activities.

Moreover, Dina elaborated that Ethiopia has repatriated 34,367 citizens who were suffering from harsh conditions in Saudi Arabia detention centers within over the past two months, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to spokesperson, the government has been intensifying its efforts to return its citizens that have been under difficult situation in Saudi Arabia. So far 34,367 citizens have repatriated from Saudi Arabia, he stated.

According to the repatriation plan, preparations have been made to repatriate more than 100 thousand Ethiopians.

Dina stressed the government will continue its commitment to repatriate the remaining Ethiopians in collaboration with concerning bodies as well as rehabilitate the returnees in a sustainable manner.

On other hand, Dina said Ethiopia is preparing to host the first Art and Culture Festival scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa from June 15-20, 2022.

The festival is expected to help strengthen people-to-people, culture and tourism relations among the countries in the East African region and create opportunity to know each other culture.

Various artistic activities such as dancing, book fairs and other cultural shows representing various African countries will be reflected in the festival, it was indicated.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia has proposed for East African Cultural and Art Festival to be hosted in rotation among countries in the sub-regions annually.