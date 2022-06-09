State Minister of Finance Confers with IFAD Associate Vice President

Addis Ababa June 9/2022 /ENA/ State Minister of Finance, Semereta Sewasew received a delegation led by Guoqi Wu, the Associate Vice President Corporate Services Department of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) at her office today.

The associate vice president acknowledged the reform agenda of the government of Ethiopia, notably the new agricultural and rural development policy and planned reform for the financial sector and opening of the economy to increase the private sector participation.

The vice president further noted the IFAD’s participation in the development process, through the National Rural Economic Development and Food Security Platform under Ministry of agriculture.

State Minister Semereta Recognized the close working relationship between the Government of Ethiopia and IFAD for over 40 years and requested the fund to scale up its funding and explore new approaches for resource mobilization.

IFAD, a specialized agency of the United Nations, is supporting five on-going projects with the total investment of 240 million USD, according to Finance Ministry.