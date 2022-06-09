PM Abiy Reiterates Ethiopia’s Commitment to Work with Somalia for Mutual Benefits

Addis Ababa June 9/2022 /ENA/ The government of Ethiopia is committed to work together with Somalia in a more robust relationship to achieve a better future for the people and to determine mutual destiny together, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu, the PM said “I express and reiterate the commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to the people and Government of Somalia at large.”

He also expressed his extreme happiness “to see a smooth transition of power in Somalia. The incremental steps taken to harnessing democratic process within the whole region will positively shape our collective standing.”

In the last few years, the government and people of Ethiopia have strengthened ties with brothers and sisters in Somalia, Abiy noted, adding that this has come as a result of a change in Ethiopia’s foreign policy, which is rooted in collaboration for mutual growth and development.

“We don’t view our progress as a nation separate from that of our neighbors for we truly understand that a neighbor at peace with itself is an ally for our paths to prosperity.”

Furthermore, he stated that the region’s integration aspirations are focused on maximizing existing cultural, economic, and political assets.

“I have no doubt that with your leadership we will further consolidate and multiply the gains we have made in diplomacy in the past few years,” the premier stressed.

According to him, Somalia has continued to see an opportunity for progress in development in spite of all of the many challenges that the nation is confronted with.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in Mogadishu along with his delegation to attend the inaugural ceremony of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia.