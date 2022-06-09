Ethiopian Chief of Staff of Army Holds Discussion with His Türkiye Counterpart

Addis Ababa June 9/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Chief of Staff of Army Field Marshal Birhanu Jula and his delegation arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday to take part in EFES 2022 Military Exercise organized by the Turkish government.



Field Marshal Birhanu Jula has also discussed with Türkiye’s Chief of Staff of Army General Yaşar GÜLER on bilateral issues of mutual concern.

The two discussed ways how to bolster cooperation between the two countries in the military sector.

Furthermore, they have agreed to work together in capacity building and military support, it was learned.

Field Marshal Birhanu Jula has also met with the Minister of Defense of Türkiye, Hulusi Akar to discuss military cooperation between the two countries, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.