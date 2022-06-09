PM Abiy Ahmed Arrives in Mogadishu

Addis Ababa June 9/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed along with his delegation has arrived in Mogadishu to attend the inaugural ceremony of the newly elected President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.



It is to be recalled that Somali legislators had elected former leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the country’s next president following an election held on the 15th of May.

During the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had congratulated President Sheikh Mohamud on his re-election as leader of Republic of Somalia.

“I would like to congratulate former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on being re-elected as the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia. I look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests.” the Prime Minister said in his congratulatory message.

President Mohamud for his part pledged to work with Ethiopia to enhance the two countries bilateral relations.

Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Ethiopia will continue pursuing peace and stability in the East African region by consolidating the bilateral ties and regional cooperation with Somalia.