Ministerial Session of Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States Commences

Addis Ababa June 8/2022/ENA/ The 114th Council of Ministers Session of the Organization of the African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) has commenced its ordinary session today.



The meeting is taking place in hybrid format on the 8th and 9th June 2022 in Brussels, Belgium.

Ethiopia’s State Minister of Finance, Semereta Sewasew is participating in the Ministerial meeting.

She virtually addressed the meeting on issues pertaining to the reform activities of the OACPS and updates related to the signing of the new OACPS-EU partnership agreement.

The issue also pertained to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the current global situation and the economies of developing countries and the development on the current political situation of Ethiopia.