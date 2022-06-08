More Than 500 Mil Edible Seedlings Set for 2022 Edition of Green Legacy Initiative

Addis Ababa June 8/2022/ENA/ More than 500 million seedlings are set for the 2022 edition of the Green Legacy Tree Planting Initiative in Ethiopia which will be launched within the next two weeks, according to the National Green Legacy Initiative Technical Committee.



Committee Coordinator, Adefires Worku told ENA that Avocado, papaya, mango and apple are the main edible fruit seedlings to be planted this year.

In the years to come, these edible seedlings will not only be crucial to self-sufficient in food, but also to increase the economic benefits, he pointed out.

The Green Legacy Initiative has been initiated in 2019 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to address various environmental challenges by promoting a green culture.

Some 4 billion seedlings were planted in 2019, including the infamous record-breaking 353 million seedlings in one day, while in 2020, 5 billion seedlings were planted. In 2021, over 6 billion trees have also been planted.

During the upcoming rainy season, the implementation of the initiative will be completed.

“This year we mark the final year of the four year green legacy challenge which was embarked upon in 2019,” Prime Minister Office Press Secretary, Billene Seyoum on Monday said.

Over the past three years, 18 billion seedlings have already been planted across the country as the 2022 edition of the Green Legacy Tree Planting Initiative will be launched within the next two weeks.

Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative is expected to surpass its goal of planting 20 billion tree seedlings this summer.