African Union Development Agency CEO Pays Courtesy Call to President Sahle-Work

Addis Ababa June 8/2022/ENA/ The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of African Union Development Agency AUDA – NEPAD Nardos Bekele-Thomas paid a courtesy call to President Sahle-Work Zewde.



The President congratulated her for being appointed to this high level of responsibility and for being the first woman to hold this position, according to office of the president.

She thanked her for making a whole nation proud. She expressed her full confidence that in view of the many challenges facing our continent Nardos will give the appropriate leadership.

A consistent work has to be done in order to have more Ethiopians at a senior level in continental and multilateral agencies. she added.

AUDA-NEPAD is the only development agency in the world covering 55 countries.

The Agency focuses on incubating high-impact projects that demonstrate proof-of-concept to translate the AU’s continental strategic development frameworks into national development priorities.

It also aspires to enhancing knowledge sharing among countries, supported by evidence-based feedback on best practices for regional integration.

Nardos has been appointed during the 35th AU Summit held in Addis Ababa last February.