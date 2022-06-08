Ethiopian Ambassador Confers with EU Chair of Political and Security Committee

Addis Ababa June 8/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the Benelux countries and the European Union (EU) institutions, Hirut Zemene conferred with Delphine Pronk, Chair of Political and Security Committee of the EU.

Ambassador Hirut took the opportunity to update the esteemed chair regarding the situation in Northern Ethiopia, particularly on the issue of humanitarian access,

She also talked about efforts being made to bring perpetrators of human rights violations to justice as well as on national dialogue, according to Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels.

Ambassador Pronk on her part expressed hope that the latest developments in Ethiopia would lead to a lasting solution to bring peace and normalcy in the country.

It is to be recalled that Ambassador Delphine Pronk was Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands to the EU Peace and Security Council before she took up her new position recently.