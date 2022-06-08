Efforts Underway to Provide Humanitarian Support to People Affected by Drought, Conflict

Addis Ababa June 8/2022 /ENA/ Efforts are underway to provide emergency humanitarian support to people affected by drought and conflict in different parts of the Ethiopia, according to Disaster and Risk Management Commission (DRMC).



Speaking at nine months report presented to Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee in Jijiga town, DRMC Commissioner Mitiku Kasa said since 2015 the country has been experiencing man-made and natural disaster that displaced many Ethiopians in different parts of the country.

He added that the commission has been providing humanitarian support for people displaced due to conflict occurred in various places across the nation.

Currently, the commission has been supporting internally displaced people due to conflict in the northern part of the country including in Tigray, Afar and Amhara regions.

In addition, the commission has also been supporting people highly affected by drought in Somali, Oromia and in some parts of Southern Nations and Nationalities regional states.

The government of Ethiopia has been implementing different policies and taking institutional measures with a view to make an immediate humanitarian response to affected communities, and carry out the Green Legacy Initiative to mitigate the consequences of climate change.

On other hand, the commissioner noted that efforts are being underway to repatriate over 100 thousand Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia in harsh conditions and repatriation works will be completed from 7 to 11 months.

So far, the nation repatriated some 29 thousand Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia.

Deputy President of Somali region, Ibrahim Usman on his part said Somali region has been affected by the worst drought ever in 40 years. Out of 11 zones in the region, nine of them are affected by the drought.

He added that the Federal and Regional governments in collaboration with partners are mobilizing resources to the region.

He explained that the efforts are being underway to sustainably rehabilitate the affected community in the region.