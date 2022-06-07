Gov’t Response to Impacts of Climate Change, Drought Affected Communities Effective: PMO

Addis Ababa June 7/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia has put in place several policies and institutional measures with mitigation and adapt of programs to respond to the consequences of climate change, particularly drought in some parts of the country, Office of the Prime Minister said.



The government’s early response to drought affected communities has been effective, according to Prime Minister Office Press Secretary, Billene Seyoum.

At a press briefing on Monday, Billene said the Government has been taking much early actions to mitigate the consequences of climate change in Ethiopia.

She pointed out that some part of Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa are experiencing dire drought amid the government’s emphasis on the Green Legacy Initiative to mitigate the consequences of climate change in the long-term.

According to her, the government has been implementing different policies, institutional measures, immediate humanitarian response to affected communities, and the Green Legacy Initiative to mitigate the consequences of climate change.

“At a policy level, Ethiopia has put in place several policies and institutional measures with mitigation and adapt of programs at the center of these endeavors. Additionally, through Ethiopia’s Home Grown Economic reforms program, there has been an intensification of cluster farming and irrigation based lowland wheat productivity which has shown considerable success but this is something to be built up on as well in subsequent months and years ahead,” Billene said.

“At a response level for the needs to drought afflicted communities in the immediate term, the government has responded much early in an intensified national effort to enhance the effectiveness of disaster risk management.”

Per recent data received from the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, between July 2021 and May 2022, around 3.2 million beneficiaries have received food assistance for disasters brought on by nature or other natural consequences and these beneficiaries are mostly in Oromia, Somali region and the Southern Nation Nationalities region, Billene added.