World Bank Provides 195 Mln USD For Delivery Of COVID-19 Vaccines, Support Health Sector

June 07, 2022 (ENA) The World Bank provided 195 million USD for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine and to support the health sector in Ethiopia.

The funding will support Ethiopia’s efforts to make COVID-19 vaccines available nationwide and rehabilitate public health facilities located in conflict-affected areas, according to the Ministry of Finance.

In addition to providing current financial assistance to the health sector, it will also help to increase the coverage of COVID-19 vaccine in Ethiopia, which is currently less than 30 percent, Country Director of the World Bank for Ethiopia, Ousmane Dione said.

The fund will help to reduce the spread of the pandemic by expanding vaccines across the country, he added.

It will also enable the nation increase the coverage of COVID-19 vaccines to 60 percent by the end of 2023.

The financial support will contribute to improve the maternal and child health, access to nutrition and other key services to conflict-affected rural areas and vulnerable communities in the country, it was indicated.

Furthermore, the finance will support Ethiopia in the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment and will be used to further improve the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and other diseases as well as to train community health professionals.