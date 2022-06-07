Gov’t Continued Its Commitment to Expedite Humanitarian Assistance to Reach Tigray: Press Secretary

June 07, 2022 (ENA) The government of Ethiopia has continued its commitment to expedite the supply of food and humanitarian assistance to reach the Tigray region, Prime Minister Office Press Secretary, Billene Seyoum said.

Briefing the media, the press Secretary said that the supply of humanitarian assistance in the Tigray region continues to progress.

“Some 1,306 trucks have arrived in Tigray region in the months of April and May 2022. This does not include obviously humanitarian assistance flights that are carrying various assistance to the region.”

According to her, a total of 2.1 billion Birr have been transferred for humanitarian assistance from July, 2021 to June 3, 2022 into the region.

About 130,000 kilograms of non-food items which includes various shelters and other protections items and 87,000 metric tonnes of food that has made its way and entered the Tigray Region during the stated period.

Furthermore, she stated that about 783,000 liters of fuel has been facilitated to Tigray region within this period as well.

“The misconception image is starting to dissipate because there has been a concerted effort since the declaration of humanitarian truce. This misconception that the government of Ethiopia is obstructing humanitarian assistance continues unabated however,” she underlined.

Billene elaborated that the international community is encouraged to intensify its effort to meet the humanitarian needs in Ethiopia, including for the Tigray Region.

However, with the past four weeks :”we have seen rhetoric gearing up for another confrontation from the other side,” she stated.

“This preparation for another offence unfortunately is coming in alignment with the farming season and it’s important to highlight here the Tigray region would be if TPLF is amping up the war drums as it has been doing over the past few weeks this is going to be an expense of citizens,” the press secretary added.

Noting TPLF continues to forcefully conscript people into its forces she said, adding “belligerent atrocities again would be really detrimental to the region.”

“TPLF continues to forcefully conscript people into its forces. Its atrocities will disrupt agricultural activities and further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Tigray region. Any offence by the TPLF would undermine the efforts of the government to avoid another round of conflict.”

On the part of the Ethiopian government the commitment to peace has always been there, commitment to supporting humanitarian assistance and ensuring that humanitarian assistance makes its way to the region, she stated.

She stressed that it needs to be verified by other parties to what extent the intended beneficiaries are getting this humanitarian assistance.