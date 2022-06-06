Nation Prepares More than 15 Mil Quintals of Fertilizer for This Farming Season

Addis Ababa June 6/2022 /ENA/ The Ministry of Agriculture disclosed today that more than 15 million quintals of fertilizer have been prepared for the current Meher farming season in Ethiopia.

It is to be recalled that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which are the major producers of fertilizer, has resulted in the soaring of prices and shortage of fertilizer in the international market.

Other fertilizer producer countries have also been facing challenges of market due to the conflict.

As a result of this the price of one tone of fertilizer in the international market had doubled from 700 USD before the conflict.

Despite this, the government of Ethiopia has been exerting efforts to enhance the supply of fertilizer in order to ensure the food security of the nation.

Minister of Agriculture, Omar Hussein briefed members of House of Peoples’ Representative today about the activities being carried out to facilitate the supply and distribution of fertilizers and seeds for the current farming season.

He told that more than 15 million quintals of fertilizer have been prepared for the current Meher farming season.

The ministry planned and purchased about 12.9 million quintals of fertilizer during this Ethiopian budget year, he said.

According to him, 83 percent of the purchased fertilizer has already been arrived at the port of Djibouti.

He underscored that a total of 15.1 million quintals of fertilizer, including the 2.3 million quintal left from the last year, will be supplied to the current farming season.

The government of Ethiopia has spent more than 1 billion USD to purchase fertilizer, it was learned.