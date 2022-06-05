Building Security Institutions Resembling Ethiopia will Continue: PM Abiy

Building of security institutions which resemble Ethiopia will continue and be strengthened, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

Speaking at the recognition and thanksgiving program to honor the Ethiopian Federal Police at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the people are enjoying peace due to the hard work and sacrifice of the Ethiopian Federal Police.

“If we realize the value of peace, we will not enter into conflict,” he said, adding peace is cardinal for national prosperity; hence, security institutions need to be strengthened.

The premier emphasized that it is important to honor and recognize the police who are defending the peace and security of the country.

“Our goal is to strengthen institutions that truly serve the public with knowledge; and strengthening security institutions is an example of the Federal Police,” he said.

Abiy recalled that Ras Mekonnen had played a key role in modernizing the police force in the history of Ethiopia, adding it had been developing since Emperor Menelik II and through the reign of Emperor Haile Selassie.

The premier said that the government is working to build an Ethiopian police force that looks like Ethiopia.