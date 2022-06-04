Demeke Commends Smooth Flow of Aid to Tigray Region

June 4 /2022 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen visited the activities underway to facilitate the smooth flow of humanitarian assistance to Tigray region.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen visited the Serdo Checkpoint situated in Afar Region early this morning and held talks with senior federal and regional leaders.

Following his visit to the region, he stressed the need to be vigilant to prevent the transfer of materials that could by use by the terrorist TPLF for its destructive mission alongside ensuring smooth flow of humanitarian supplies.

Demeke noted that over one million people have been displaced following the invasion of the terrorist group on Afar Region.

The deputy prime minister commended the leaders at all levels, elders, religious leaders, and other community leaders as well as the residents of the Afar region for their cooperation in the effort to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Tigray region.

According to him, the government is working with various stakeholders to supply humanitarian assistance to those affected by man-made and natural disasters in various regions.

For this to succeed, the government has been working jointly with the World Food Program (WFP) and other partners to further facilitate the provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance.

Demeke further stated that he learned from his visit that up to 200 convoys enter Tigray Region in a day after proper inspection and monitoring at the Serdo checkpoint.

The screening works have revealed that there were attempts to smuggle more fuel and some unauthorized items that could be used to carry out terroristic activities.

The government would consult about this with the relevant humanitarian organizations as such activities violate humanitarian supply laws, he underscored.

The deputy premier called on Customs Authority to intensify its monitoring and control unauthorized items.