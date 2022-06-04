Ambassador Redwan, UN Special Envoy Hanna Tetteh Discuss Latest Developments in Ethiopia

June 4 /2022 /ENA/ Ambassador Redwan Hussien and Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa met and discussed on Friday the latest developments in Ethiopia and the region.



The trust-building initiatives of the Ethiopian government, efforts to facilitate unfettered flow of humanitarian support to affected people in Tigray, and the peace initiatives of Olusegun Obasanjo under the African Union were the scope of the discussion, according to ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Redwan reiterated the Ethiopian government’s firm belief in avoiding another round of conflict with the TPLF to save the people of Ethiopia from perpetual insecurity and poverty.

In connection with that, he said, the government has taken confidence-building measures, including refraining from engaging in an active military offensive against the TPLF, besides declaring a humanitarian truce.

These measures have paved the way for humanitarian partners to operate freely and scale up the delivery of much-needed aid to affected people of the Tigray region, he added.

Demonstrating Ethiopia’s ingrained belief in the maxim of ‘African solutions to African problems,’ the Ethiopian Government has continued to support the AU-led peace initiatives under Olusegun Obasanjo, he said.

The UN Special envoy appreciated Ambassador Redwan for the candid discussion and reaffirmed United Nations’ support for Ethiopian and African-led peace initiatives.