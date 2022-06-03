Global Green Energy, Product Company Granted License in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa June 3/2022 /ENA/ The global green energy and product company, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has been granted green hydrogen and ammonia production license in Ethiopia.

In a joint press briefing Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) CEO Julie Shuttleworth announced the commencement of a green development project in Ethiopia.

On the occasion, the minister said the Government of Ethiopia and Fortescue Future Industries have been discussing about the launching of green hydrogen and green ammonia project since September 2020.

Today FFI is fully established in Ethiopia with the view of commencing its project, the development of green economy in Ethiopia, he added.

The minister further pointed out that Ethiopia has abundant renewable energy resources such as hydro power, geothermal power, wind, and solar.

That is why Ethiopia is one of the key markets that FFI has under consideration in Africa.

Both the company and the government are committed to making sure that this project is executed while protecting the environment, contributing to economic development, and supporting communities through job creation and education, Ahmed stated.

Fortescue Future Industries CEO Julie Shuttleworth said the FFI has been dealing with stakeholders in Ethiopia since September 2020 to develop renewable energy to make green hydrogen and ammonia.

Now we have investment license and we have an entity established, she added.

According to her, the FFI vision for Ethiopia is to develop hydropower, geothermal, wind and solar resources to make green hydrogen and green ammonia emitting zero carbon.

In Ethiopia there is huge opportunity to use renewable electricity and electrolysis of water to make green hydrogen, oxygen and green hydrogen.