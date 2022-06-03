Council Approves 786.61 Billion Birr Draft Budget For 2015 Ethiopian Fiscal Year

June 3/2022/ENA The Council of Ministers today approved 786.61 billion Birr draft budget for the 2015 Ethiopian Fiscal year.



The budget aims to achieve national goals, protect national security, assist displaced people and rehabilitate damaged infrastructure and services. The draft budget, which has been prepared based on the 2015-2019 EC mid-term macroeconomic and fiscal framework, gives focus on achieving sustainable socio-economic transformations and goals.

Out of the total budget for the year, 347.12 billion Birr is allocated for recurrent spending, 218.11 billion Birr for capital expenditure, 209.38 billion Birr for subsidy to regions, and 12 billion Birr for implementation of sustainable development goals, it was indicated.

The council unanimously approved the draft budget after in depth deliberation and referred it to the House of Peoples’ Representatives.