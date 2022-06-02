Ethiopia Contributing Fair Share towards Ensuring Healthy Planet: PM Abiy

June 2/2022/ENA Ethiopia has been striving to contribute its fair share towards ensuring a healthy planet on all fronts, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in his speech to the Stockholm+50 meeting that opened in Sweden today.



Abiy said Ethiopia has been doing its fair share towards ensuring a healthy planet on all fronts.

The Green Legacy initiative is an exemplary ambitious national flagship initiative launched in 2019 aiming to plant more than 20 billion tree seedlings by 2022, he added.

Ethiopia proudly managed and already planted some 18 billion seedlings by the year 2021, the premier pointed out, adding that this year the nation will exceed the fourth year milestone.

At the same time, Ethiopia will surpass the set goal it lays the foundation for generational wellbeing, he noted.

The initiative has already paved the way for collaboration and solidarity in the sub-region that Ethiopia has been sharing its green legacy initiative to neighboring countries in the spirit of unity, the PM stated.

He also invited all willing partners to join Ethiopia in sustaining the green legacy journey for generations to come.

According to Abiy, all have to be prepared to combat the rising environmental challenges being encountered on regular basis.

He stressed the necessity of working together, fostering cooperation and solidarity between state and non-state actors by rethinking the future through inclusivity, knowledge exchange, and learning to achieve a healthy planet for all.

The Stockholm+50 meeting is taking place under the theme: “Stockholm+50: A Healthy Planet for the Prosperity of All – Our Responsibility, Our Opportunity.”