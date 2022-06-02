Uganda Won’t Open Doors to Anti-peace Elements in Ethiopia, Says Defense Minister

June 2/2022/ENA Uganda will not open its doors to anti-peace elements in Ethiopia as it values its brotherly and friendly relationships with the country, Uganda Defense Minister Vincent Ssempijja said.



According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ethiopia’s Ambassador in Uganda, Alemtshay Meseret, had a meeting with Uganda Defense Minister Vincent Ssempijja about regional and bilateral issues of common concerns.



During the occasion, the Defense Minister said Uganda values its brotherly and friendly relationships with Ethiopia and will not open its doors to anti-peace elements in Ethiopia.

He also recalled the commendable relationships between the two countries, which set its foundation in shared values of Pan-Africanism.

Ambassador Alemtshay on her part recalled the cooperation between the two countries in fighting extremism and terrorism in Somalia and South Sudan, further stressing Ethiopia’s readiness to maintain and strengthen the spirit of such cooperation.

She also briefed the minister about the peace-building measures taken by the Government of Ethiopia and the humanitarian truce that facilitated unfettered flow of humanitarian aid to Tigray region.

However, the TPLF is warming up to launch another round of conflict, threatening all the encouraging steps taken towards peace, she added.

The two sides also noted that agreements to strengthen ties in exchanging information, to take part in military training, to cooperate in technology transfer, and hold a technical-level meeting in Addis Ababa to meet such objectives.