Germany Willing to Continue Supporting Nile Basin Wide Cooperation

Addis Ababa June 1/2022/ENA/ Germany has the desire to continue supporting basin-wide efforts to enhance cooperation in the region, Special Advisor for International Climate and Energy Policy of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Ambassador Hinrich Thölken said.



Director General for African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Fesseha Shawel, has conferred with the Special Advisor for International Climate and Energy Policy of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany.

During the discussion, the director general also affirmed Germany’s support to the AU-led trilateral negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Ambassador Fesseha on his part underscored that in its engagement with the riparian countries, Ethiopia has always been guided by the principles of equitable and reasonable utilization, causing no significant harm.

He further pointed out the importance of reaching a basin-wide agreement among the riparian states.

Fesseha also thanked Germany for its continued support to ensure lasting cooperation among the Nile Basin countries.