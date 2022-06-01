ORC Reveals Intention to Set Up Headquarters in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa June 1/2022 /ENA/ The Organization of Educational Cooperation (ORC) has revealed intention to set up the seat of the Headquarters in Addis Ababa, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen had a meeting on Tuesday with Secretary-General of the Organization of Educational Cooperation (ORC), Sheikh Manssour Bin Mussallam.

During the occasion, Demeke said the Government of Ethiopia identified Education as one of the priority areas and annually allocates a considerable amount of its GDP to improve the sector.

In its commitment to improve the quality of education in Ethiopia, the government is keen on working closely with educational organizations that operate internationally, including EOC, he added.

Sheikh Manssour Bin Mussallam, on his part, said OEC works closely with relevant bodies to improve quality and ensure inclusivity of education, and make knowledge the driving force for social development.

He further called on the Ethiopian government to scale up its role in the organization by allowing moves to set up the seat of the Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

He said Addis Ababa is the seat of various diplomatic centers and international organizations making it ideal to make it the seat of OEC too.

The Organization of Educational Cooperation was founded in 2020 and the OEC aims to engage systemically with the human, local, national and planetary dimensions of education.