Siemens Donates 10 Ultrasound Machines to Ministry of Health

Addis Ababa May 31/2022 /ENA/ Siemens Healthineers and GIZ handed over 10 ultrasound machines to the Ministry of Health today at a ceremony held in Saint Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College.

Germany’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Stephan Auer said on the occasion the ultrasound machines are important for the health system to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, diagnose communicable and non-communicable diseases in Ethiopia.

“ The German embassy and government very much welcome this donation, which take place in the framework of the develoPPP program with the private sector,” he stated, adding that “the German government through the develoPPP program, implemented by GIZ and Siemens Healthineers joined forces to donate ultrasound units and to train medical and technical staff of the new machines.”

Health State Minister Sahrela Abdullahi said the partners’ contribution is crucial for the COVID-19 affected health system.

“I am delighted to be here to receive the donation of the 10 ultrasound machines donated by Siemens Healthineers.”

The ultrasound machines will be distributed to health facilities across the country to strengthen the health infrastructure in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and improve the health system in diagnosing communicable and non-communicable diseases, it was learned.

The machines, which use latest imaging technologies to help deliver confident diagnosis, are vital to diagnose communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Siemens Healthineers is a leading German medical technology company.