Coca-Cola Company Inaugurates 100 Million USD Factory Near Capital City

Addis Ababa May 31/2022 /ENA/ The Coca-Cola Company inaugurated today a factory constructed with 100 million USD at Sebeta, a town near the capital city.

The company has created direct and indirect jobs for more than 30,000 Ethiopians during the past 6 decades, it was learned.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Industry minister Melaku Alebel said the company has been playing indispensable role in the sector in the last 62 years.

He added that the company has been fulfilling its social responsibility by supporting women and constructing schools.

The minister also said that the government is working to solve bottlenecks in the industry sector.

Oromia Regional State Chief Administrator, Shimelis Abdisa said efforts to encourage investment in the region have been showing results.

According to him, the regional state will support the development activities of the company in the region.

Managing Director of Coca-Cola Company in Ethiopia, Daryl Alan Wilson said the company has been undertaking various expansion projects by allotting more than 300 million USD over the past five years.

The factory inaugurated today is the 5th branch of the company, it was learned.