UN Special Envoy Appreciates Gov’t Efforts to Ensure Peace, Avoid Another Wave of Conflict

Addis Ababa May 31/2022 /ENA/ UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh has appreciated the government’s efforts to ensure peace and avoid another wave of conflict, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen met with Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, today.

During their discussion about national and regional issues, the deputy PM briefed the Special Envoy about the current situation in Ethiopia and appreciated her efforts to support peace-building activities in the region.

In connection with that, he mentioned the confidence-building measures the Government of Ethiopia has been undertaking to ensure enduring peace in Ethiopia and strong social cohesion.

The government is doing its level best to support people affected by human-made and natural disasters, Demeke further noted, calling on the international community to extend support to people who need aid.

The Special Envoy lauded the peace-building steps taken by the Government of Ethiopia and its commitment to avoid another wave of conflict.

She also pledged to diligently work to ensure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, further calling on the Ethiopian government for the necessary support for her efforts.

As a founding member of the UN, the Special Envoy Hanna Serwaa Tetteh said, she would exert efforts to strengthen Ethiopia’s relationship with the organization.