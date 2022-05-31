Ethiopia, Qatar Strengthening Overall Ties : Ambassador

Addis Ababa May 25/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Ambassador to Qatar, Faisal Ali Ibrahim told Al-Raya Newspaper that Ethiopia’s relations with the State of Qatar are excellent and will rise to a higher level in all fields.

In his first interview with Al-Raya Newspaper, the ambassador said his priorities as ambassador will be on strengthening and increasing the existing bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the State of Qatar as well as implementing the agreements that have been signed and concluding new ones, which are well underway.

He also said that the joint ministerial committee has been established to promote investment between the two countries.

The ambassador lauded the role Qatar played in mediating peace and stability in many countries, noting that Qatar and Ethiopia have shared values in bringing peace and security to the region.

In sphere of economy, he said that the two countries have cooperation, citing huge potentials in areas of trade, business and tourism, which are boosting with direct daily flights between the two countries.

The ambassador noted that there are opportunities for Qatari investors to invest in Ethiopia, with attractive incentives in industry, hospitality, real estate, infrastructure and other projects.

The ambassador commended that Qatar respects the rights of Ethiopian maid workers, with a large presence of Ethiopian community who benefits and contributes to the development of the country.

He also expressed confidence in Qatar’s readiness to host a historic World Cup for Arab and Islamic peoples at the end of this year.