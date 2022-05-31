Forum of Federations Holds Annual Meeting in Amman, Jordan

Addis Ababa May 31/2022/ENA/ Forum of Federations, a Global network on federalism and devolved governance, held a meeting in Amman, Jordan.



Foreign Affairs State Minister of Ethiopia, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, a member of the Board since 2020, participated in the forum.

Ambassador Birtukan, exchanged Ethiopia’s experience in line with the objectives of the forum in which Ethiopia is committed.

The forum discussed seven agenda items ranging from the performance assessment of the Board in the 2021/22 fiscal year to taking measures in further strengthening it.

Accordingly, the forum elected Mr. Hans as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors to replace Georg Milbradt, a representative from Germany whose term has ended.

The new Chairman of the Board of Directors is from Switzerland with a rich experience as a member and former House Speaker of the Switzerland Senate, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The forum reviewed and unanimously approved the forum’s annual financial report and deliberated over external evaluation of its overall performance.

The Forum of Federations is an international organization based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada established to develop and share comparative expertise on the practice of federal and decentralized governance through a global network.