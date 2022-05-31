Ethiopian Delegation Participates In World Summit on Information Society Forum 2022 in Geneva

Addis Ababa May 31/2022/ENA/ An Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Innovation and Technology, Belete Molla has participated the inaugural ceremony of the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2022 (WSIS Forum 2022) that officially commenced in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday.



The WSIS Forum 2022 began on 15 March in a virtual format with the final week being held physically with enhanced remote participation from 30 May to 3 June 2022 at the ITU Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Forum is organized under the theme: “ICTs for Well-Being, Inclusion, and Resilience: WSIS Cooperation for Accelerating Progress on the SDGs.”

The WSIS Forum 2022 agenda includes the High-Level Track featuring an Opening segment, High-Level Policy Sessions, a Ministerial round table, and High-Level dialogues.

The High-Level Policy sessions gathered High-ranking officials of the WSIS Stakeholder community, representing the Government, Private Sector, Civil Society, Academia, and International Organizations.

During the occasion Ethiopian Minister of Innovation and Technology Dr. Belete Molla met with the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Houlin Zhao and discussed issues of common concern.

The Minister will also be speaking at the slot during the Interactive High-Level Policy Session on Digital Economy and Trade/Financing for Development and the role of ICT on Wednesday about Ethiopia’s achievements in the ICT sector.

The WSIS Forum serves as a key for discussing the role of ICTs in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and targets, with due regard to the global mechanism for follow-up and review of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (UNGA Resolution A/70/1), Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

It also provides a platform to track the achievements of WSIS Action Lines in collaboration with the UN Agencies involved and provides information and analysis of the implementation of WSIS Action Lines since 2005.