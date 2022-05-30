World Zionist Organization Keen to Strengthen Ties between Ethiopia, Israel

May 30, 2022 (ENA) The World Zionist Organization (WZO) expressed its desire to strengthen the long-standing friendship between Ethiopia and Israel as well as the people-to-people contacts of the two countries.



A 74-member Israeli delegation is visiting Gondar City of Amhara Regional State in Ethiopia.

Chairman of the Executive of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), Yaakov Hagoel stated Ethiopia and Israel have a strong economic relationship, especially in the fields of agriculture, health, education and trade.

Currently, many Ethiopians live in Israel; he said adding that this has been helping to further strengthen the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

The organization is carrying out various activities to connect Israelis in different parts of the world; he indicated noting that it has been providing services to many Ethiopian Jews (Beta Israel) in Ethiopia.

Gondar City First Deputy Mayor, Zewdu Meleda on his part said that the city of Gondar is home to a number of World Heritage sites and tourist destination.

He added that Gondar is a strategic town at the crossing of the Semen Mountains National Park and Lake Tana monasteries.

The City has huge natural resources in the field of investment and tourism, he said adding that the visit being conducted by the Israeli delegation to the historic and ancient city of Gondar will strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

This will also create favorable conditions for attracting Israeli tourists and investors in the investment and tourism sector, he explained.

Gondar has established sister relations with Tel Aviv and Hipa cities in Israel, he noted that the sister cities are working together to strengthen their relationship.

The delegation is also expected to several historic tourist destinations in Gondar including worshiping places of the Ethiopian Jews in Gondar.