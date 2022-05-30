Africa Can Draw Lessons from China’s Economic Transformations: Ethiopia’s Ambassador to China

May 3-,2022 (ENA) Africa can draw lessons from China’s economic transformations in boosting productivity and rapid and large investment, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to China Teshome Toga said.

Ambassador Teshome Toga delivered a keynote address on the occasion of the Africa Day celebration organized by Tsinghua University African Students Association.

During his address, the Ambassador noted that this celebration signifies Africans long struggle to freedom and the peace and the hope they have so far reaped in as a result.

He added that it brings Africans together to discuss the continents huge potentials for growth and development.

Furthermore, he emphasized on the contributions of young people to bring about political, diplomatic, economic and social integration and prosperity to the continent.

He also called on the youth to work hard to bring the African Union’s agenda 2063 to fruition and be ambassadors of the continent in promoting unity, peace and development.

Moreover, the Ambassador stressed on the lessons Africa can draw from China’s economic transformations such as, boosting its productivity and rapid and large investment in human and physical capital; can be adapted to circumstances that best fit Africa’s own specific reality.

Africa Day is observed annually on May 25 to celebrate the achievements of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor of the African Union (AU), from its foundation on May 25, 1963.